VALPARAISO, IN - June I. Hanselman, 91 of Valparaiso, formerly of Kouts, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018. She was born June 30, 1927 in LaGrange, IN to Arthur and Minnie (Miller) Neuschaefer. June graduated from Kouts High School and made her career as a Bookkeeper with NITCO for 38 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Kouts and Royal Neighbors. June enjoyed gardening, dogs, and spending time with her treasured family.
On November 3, 1946 in Sturgis, MI, June married Harlow M. Hanselman, who preceded her in death in 1982. She is survived by their children: Judy Stepp of Sturgis, MI, Roger (Pauletta) Hanselman of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Tim Stepp, Amanda Pezan, Troy (Michelle) Hanselman, Jon (Alicia) Hanselman, Ana Scheidecker; great grandchildren: Kelsey, Nic, Samantha, PJ, Leah, Reid, Isla, Bryce, and Harper. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, brothers, Pete and Richard, and her beloved dog, Pixie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 12:00 noon at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI.