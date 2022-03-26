March 6, 1923 - March 24, 2022

WANATAH, IN - June Irene Goodwin, 99, of Wanatah, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born March 6, 1923, in Hanna, IN, to the late John and Ama (Rosenbaum) Breseke. June was a member of the Wanatah Christian Church. She entrusted her soul to God, loved her family and church family, and enjoyed working with the Wanatah Historical Society.

On April 25, 1943, June married Cecil Eugene Goodwin who preceded her in death in 1991. She is survived by her children: twin-sons, Larry (Sharon) Goodwin and Terry (Sandy) Goodwin and daughters: Lynn (Ken) Akins and Carol (Jeff) Bailey; grandchildren: Kim, Jill, Jeff, Matthew, Steven, and Peter; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Breseke. June was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jeffery Goodwin Bailey; brothers: Jim and Don; and sister, Lorna.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10:00 AM -11:00 AM at Wanatah Christian Church 1100 W. US 30, Wanatah, with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM. Private entombment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL entrusted with arrangements.