June J. Kukla
June 1, 1932 — Jan. 30, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — June J. Kukla, 88, of Valparaiso, formerly of Sun City West, AZ, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born June 1, 1932, in Chicago, IL, to Barney and Jeanette (Czarnecki) Saynay. June made her career as a sales clerk with Carson's at River Oaks for over 13 years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and loved solving crossword puzzles and reading books. While living in Arizona, June was dedicated to the Angel Tree Mission, providing presents for children in need at Christmas. She will be remembered for her fun sense of humor and her friendly personality. June will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
On April 29, 1951, she married Richard Kukla, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2020. She is survived by their children, Michael (Rose) Kukla, Sharon (Bob) Schaufele and Gail (Mark) Skowron; daughter-in-law, Susan Kukla; grandchildren: Brian (Lisa), Jason, Matt, Megan, Beth (Jeff), Emily (Ben), David, Jake and Grace; and great grandchildren: Brayden, Logan, Joshua, Aubrey, Leighton and Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rick Kukla; brothers: Richard and Donald Saynay; and sister, Diane Malinowski.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.