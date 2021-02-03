VALPARAISO, IN — June J. Kukla, 88, of Valparaiso, formerly of Sun City West, AZ, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born June 1, 1932, in Chicago, IL, to Barney and Jeanette (Czarnecki) Saynay. June made her career as a sales clerk with Carson's at River Oaks for over 13 years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and loved solving crossword puzzles and reading books. While living in Arizona, June was dedicated to the Angel Tree Mission, providing presents for children in need at Christmas. She will be remembered for her fun sense of humor and her friendly personality. June will be greatly missed by those who knew her.