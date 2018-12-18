VALPARAISO, IN - June M. Pollock, age 88, of Valparaiso and formerly Merrillville, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 16, 2018. June retired from Crown Point Clinic after 30 years of service.
June was the beloved mother of Bruce (Sally) Pollock, grandmother to Joe (Nikki), Keith (Stacey Brown), Ben (Becky) Pollock, and great-grandmother to Reese Pollock all of Valparaiso. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Pollock (2007).
June enjoyed lengthy phone conversations and was never quite willing to be the one to end the call. She did her crossword puzzles in pen rarely making a mistake. She was famous for her melt-in-your- mouth sugar cookies. June was unable to decorate a Christmas tree for her favorite holiday in her later years, but her dear friend, Sandy Arseneau, made sure she had a beautiful tree to enjoy. June spent her last four years at Avalon Springs Assisted Living Center and under their wonderful care, she blossomed. She made many dear friends and discovered her hidden talent of oil painting. The family is also grateful to the Dunes Hospice for the wonderful care June received as her health declined. As June would say, 'It is what it is'. And it is.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd, Valparaiso with visitation from 4:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to Lakeshore Paws, 4611 Evans Ave., Valparaiso.