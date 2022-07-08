June Marie Slamka

Some people were put on earth to do great things. But it's the small things that she did that made the world a better place. Her love and companionship were her greatest contributions to this world. Anyone she met was instantaneously her friend and could count on her when needed. June was very artistic and loved to create beautiful and unusual ceramics. Also, many people did not realize she had a beautiful voice, but she was too shy to share it with people outside her family. She was a perfectionist to a fault, with uncanny attention to detail. Her claim to fame was the best yard in Hessville, where she spent countless hours working and maintaining it so it was perfect. She took great pride in the successes of her daughter, Cynthia, who was a nurse and son-in-law, Dan. Most of all, her greatest pride was in her two grandsons, Scott and Brett, which she was greatly responsible in helping them mature into the kind and loving men that they have become. A very special thank you to the Memory Care Unit #2 at Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville that took such wonderful care of June and treated her like one of their family. Everyone at the facility loved their Junebug. And finally, I say to my mother - "I love you forever, like you for always, as long as I'm living, my mommy you'll be". Now go spend some time with your loving Joe and be united with all your family members who preceded you in death.