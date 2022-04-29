June 12, 1928 - April 26, 2022

WHEELING, WV - June Rinehammer, 93, died April 26, 2022, in Wheeling, W.VA, after a brief illness.

A longtime resident of Portage, June served as a media clerk at Fegely Middle School in Portage, from the 1970's through the 1990's. She was a member of the Church of God, for which she was a Sunday School teacher and treasurer for decades.

June was born in Hammond, but lived in locations such as Boston, Georgia and California before returning to Northwest Indiana in 1973. She has resided with her daughter's family in Wheeling since 2011.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Alberta Young; her husband, Harold Rinehammer; two newborn daughters, Patricia Rinehammer and Melissa Rinehammer; brothers: Malcolm Young and Paul Young; and sister, Wanda Little.

She is survived by daughter, Nora (Bruce) Edinger, teen granddaughters: Erica and Rachel Edinger, all of Wheeling; sister, Carmen Gorley of Franklin, IN; nephews: Lance Young of Portage and Mark Gorley of Franklin, IN; nieces: Paula Bradshaw of OK, Kim (Steven) Delauro of St. John and AZ, Jeanie Taylor of Carmel, IN, Heidi (Bob) Crist of Griffith and Suzanne Gorley of TN and many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews.

Visitation 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Kepner Funeral Home (Woodsdale Chapel), 900 National Rd., Wheeling, WV 26003. Private family service and interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Wheeling.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kepnerfuneral.com