June Rowden

MUNSTER, IN — June M. Rowden, 92, of Munster, passed away in her home on May 13, 2021.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 3-7 PM at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN.

Service will take place Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 10:30 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster. She will be laid to rest afterward at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.