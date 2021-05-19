June Rowden
MUNSTER, IN — June M. Rowden, 92, of Munster, passed away in her home on May 13, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 3-7 PM at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN.
Service will take place Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 10:30 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster. She will be laid to rest afterward at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.