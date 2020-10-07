HAMMOND, IN — Justin M. Davis, age 40, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Connie Davis-Brumley; brother, Chance Davis; and his furry friend, "Mr. Meanors". Preceded in death by his adoptive father, Barney Davis.
Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN., (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with a Time of Sharing at 5:00 p.m. Cremation to follow.
Justin was an Industrial Equipment Operator. He enjoyed playing his guitar, loved heavy metal music, and going to concerts.
