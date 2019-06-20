LOVING MEMORY OF
JUSTIN ROBERT TYLKA
12/8/1983 - 6/20/2002
God took you home. It was his will. Your memory is as dear today as in the hour you passed away. We love and miss you so very much.
Grandma, Grandpa & Family
LOVING MEMORY OF
JUSTIN ROBERT TYLKA
12/8/1983 - 6/20/2002
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
God took you home. It was his will. Your memory is as dear today as in the hour you passed away. We love and miss you so very much.
Grandma, Grandpa & Family
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.