Dec. 8, 1983 - June 20, 2002
IN LOVING MEMORY JUSTIN ROBERT TYLKA
God took you home. It was His will. Your memory is as dear today as in the hour you passed away.
We love and miss you so very much. Grandma, Grandpa & Family
