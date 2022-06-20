 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Robert Tylka

  • 0
Justin Robert Tylka

Dec. 8, 1983 - June 20, 2002

IN LOVING MEMORY JUSTIN ROBERT TYLKA

God took you home. It was His will. Your memory is as dear today as in the hour you passed away.

We love and miss you so very much. Grandma, Grandpa & Family

