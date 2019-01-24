MERRILLVILLE, IN - Justin T. 'J.J.' Richman age 45 of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday January 19, 2019.
Justin is survived by his wife of 15-1/2 years Tanya; children Justin (Isabel) Jr., Jose, Jacqueline, Tyra, Justine, and Jaiden; father Les (Peggy) Richman; mother Rita (Jim) Balas; siblings Jeannie (Jason), Julie (Rob), James (Heather), Ryan (Nicole), Tina (Jason), Joseph (Tawnya), and Dana (Michael)
Funeral services will be held on Friday January 25, 2019 at 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Friday January 25, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Justin was an avid boater and member of the Marquette Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may send contributions to Tanya Richman.
