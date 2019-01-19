HOMER GLEN, IL - Justina A. Frabotta (nee Pasquini) age 74 of Homer Glen formerly of the East side. Beloved wife of Anthony “Nick”. Loving mother of Tony (Maryellyn), Michael (Jacqueline) and Linda (Shane) Ramsey. Devoted grandmother of Kristin, Brian (Rylee), Caitlin and Elizabeth Frabotta, Brendan Ramsey, Leah O'Dekirk and Nate Ramsey Great-grandmother of Raiden Frabotta. Dear sister of Dante (Mary) Pasquini and Mary Lou (Bob) Dolan. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Monday 10:15 a.m. from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Private.
Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to American Cancer Society appreciated. (www.cancer.org/). For info:
708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com