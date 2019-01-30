PERRYSBURG, OH - Justine 'Gusti' Towers (nee Wisner), age 88 of Perrysburg, OH, formerly of Michigan City, IN, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019, in Perrysburg, OH.
She is survived by her children: son, Kim (Lynn) Towers of Hobe Sound, FL and her daughter, Karl Marlena Kleine of Perrysburg, OH; grandchildren: Nicholas (Robyn) Lagina of Winterpark, FL and Justin (Kristen) Lagina of Summersville, NC; great grandchildren: Andrew, Cadence, Hudson, Jackson and Dexter. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and sister, all of Germany.
Justine was born to the late Franz and Veronika Wisner on April 14, 1930 in Gaidel, Germany. Justine traveled to the United States in 1952, arriving in Gary, IN. She lived with her aunt, Anne and uncle, John Pruzin until she married Charles Towers of Gary, IN in 1953. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Charles and Justine settled and raised a family in Hobart, IN and were members of St. Bridget Catholic Church. She worked at Burrell Colour in Crown Point, IN for 25 years as a quality control expert. Justine, in retirement, moved to Michigan City, IN. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Amongst Justine's favorite pastimes were gardening, reading, puzzles and spending time with her family.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, February 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 a.m. from St. Bridget Catholic Church, 201 Center St., Hobart with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. Services to conclude at church with cremation to follow.
