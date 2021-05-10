VALPARAISO, IN - Kaitlin Michelle Croarkin, 29, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. She was born December 15, 1991 the daughter of Michael & Kim (Wisneski) Croarkin and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2010. Kaitlin's infectious personality, happy outlook on life, and giving nature endeared her to family and friends. Her love of animals, especially cats, helped bring joy to the daily challenges in her life. Despite the ongoing adversity and struggle of disease, she could brighten your day with just her smile.