Dec. 15, 1991 - May 6, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Kaitlin Michelle Croarkin, 29, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. She was born December 15, 1991 the daughter of Michael & Kim (Wisneski) Croarkin and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2010. Kaitlin's infectious personality, happy outlook on life, and giving nature endeared her to family and friends. Her love of animals, especially cats, helped bring joy to the daily challenges in her life. Despite the ongoing adversity and struggle of disease, she could brighten your day with just her smile.
Survivors include her parents, Michael & Kim Croarkin of Valparaiso; sister, Shauna Croarkin; grandfather, Raymond Wisneski; and grandmother, Helen Croarkin. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Peg Wisneski and grandfather, Walter Croarkin.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM, Rev. Kim Adams officiating with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.