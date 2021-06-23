Kaliope Galouzis
Dec. 1, 1925 — June 21, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Kaliope Galouzis, age 95, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Kaliope is survived by her children: Katina (Van) Siatras, Tom (Jennie) Galouzis and Melina (Dimitri) Yallourakis; grandchildren: Jim (Stacey) Siatras, Nick Galouzis, Kali Yallourakis, Maria Yallourakis and Michael Yallourakis; great-grandchildren: Katerina, Evangelo, Maryanthi and George Siatras.
Kaliope was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Galouzis; son, Michael; parents: Mike and Themelina Perou; sisters: Eleni Spirtos, Yiannoula Milionis and Evdoxia Anargirou.
Kaliope was a proud long-time member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, the Philoptochos and the Kalymnian Society in Campbell, OH. She enjoyed baking, cooking and the immense joy of taking care of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 25, 2021 DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 9:30 AM with Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. Constantine Aliferakis officiating. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Kaliope's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church or Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th St., Campbell, OH 44405.
Visit Kaliope's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.