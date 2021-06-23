Kaliope Galouzis

Dec. 1, 1925 — June 21, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Kaliope Galouzis, age 95, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Kaliope is survived by her children: Katina (Van) Siatras, Tom (Jennie) Galouzis and Melina (Dimitri) Yallourakis; grandchildren: Jim (Stacey) Siatras, Nick Galouzis, Kali Yallourakis, Maria Yallourakis and Michael Yallourakis; great-grandchildren: Katerina, Evangelo, Maryanthi and George Siatras.

Kaliope was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Galouzis; son, Michael; parents: Mike and Themelina Perou; sisters: Eleni Spirtos, Yiannoula Milionis and Evdoxia Anargirou.

Kaliope was a proud long-time member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, the Philoptochos and the Kalymnian Society in Campbell, OH. She enjoyed baking, cooking and the immense joy of taking care of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.