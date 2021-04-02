MUNSTER, IN — Kalomira Konstantinopoulos, 92, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She is survived by her loving children: Dimitra (George) Tsakonis, Helen (John) Adamopoulos, George (Angie) Konstantinopoulos and Patricia Konstantinopoulos; grandchildren: Maria, Yianna (Vasilis), Dino (Maria), Nick (Nicole), Kali and Amelia; great-grandchildren, Helaina, Lukas and Elefteria; one sister, Christitsa Kalopisis; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 10:00 am at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 13631 S. Brainard Ave., Chicago, IL. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service. Internment at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. During this time of COVID-19, the visitation is limited to the amount of people allowed in the church, social distancing and face masks are required. Seating for funeral service is very limited.