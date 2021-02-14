Karen A. Manteuffel

Nov. 27, 1945 - Feb. 10, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Karin A. Manteuffel, age 75, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021. She was born November 27, 1945, in Chicago, IL to the late Ivar and Alice (nee Tott) Nelson. Karin married Marvin Manteuffel on September 7, 1968 in Evanston, IL. She earned a bachelor's degree in Nursing at Evansville University, and was active in the American Nurses Association, Sigma Theta Tau, International Honor Society of Nursing. She retired after 45 years of service as a Registered Nurse at Porter Memorial/Porter Regional Hospital. Karin enjoyed spending time with her family and the friends from Portage In-patient Rehab and Porter Regional Hospital. Karin was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Karin is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Manteuffel of Ellettsville; son, Timothy (Suzy) Manteuffel of Valparaiso; brother, Robert (Roberta) Nelson of Morton Grove, IL; sister, Kathleen Hopper of Altamonte Springs, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.
Karin was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Manteuffel and her parents.
In lieu of flowers donations in Karin's memory may be made to the Portage Food Bank, your local Animal Shelter or to American Cancer Society (5635 W 96th Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278).
Visitation for Karin Manteuffel will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 15, 2021 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A private family service will follow with a private family Burial.
Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.
For more information call (219) 762-3013 online condolences maybe shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.