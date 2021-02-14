Karen A. Manteuffel

VALPARAISO, IN - Karin A. Manteuffel, age 75, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021. She was born November 27, 1945, in Chicago, IL to the late Ivar and Alice (nee Tott) Nelson. Karin married Marvin Manteuffel on September 7, 1968 in Evanston, IL. She earned a bachelor's degree in Nursing at Evansville University, and was active in the American Nurses Association, Sigma Theta Tau, International Honor Society of Nursing. She retired after 45 years of service as a Registered Nurse at Porter Memorial/Porter Regional Hospital. Karin enjoyed spending time with her family and the friends from Portage In-patient Rehab and Porter Regional Hospital. Karin was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.