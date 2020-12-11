Karen Ann Cobb

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Karen Ann Goldsmith Cobb, 65, late of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, after a long battle with dementia and brain cancer. She is survived by her children, Tina (Steve) Crum, Mattie (Jonathan) Blakely, Roberta (Steven) Claussen and Aaron Trent; grandchildren: Cara, Cayden, Chloe, Hannah, Jacob, Juliana, Jonas and Mia; siblings: Jimmie (Karen) Goldsmith, Harold Goldsmith, Nancy (Ron) Follmer, Larry Goldsmith, Katherine (Wayne) Watson, Oliver Louis Goldsmith, Carol (Scott) Irwin, Allen Goldsmith and Daniel (Lisa) Goldsmith; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Betty Goldsmith.

Friends may greet the family on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of U.S. 41 and 129th Avenue) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Friday at 1:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Ken Puent, officiating. Burial will follow immediately at German Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake.

Karen will be fondly remembered for her unwavering faith and love for Christ. She was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. Karen enjoyed painting, spending time with family, attending church, singing in the church choir and helping others. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Brain Tumor Association in her memory. https://give.abta.org/give/261975/#!/donation/checkout. www.burdanfuneralhome.com