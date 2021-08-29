 Skip to main content
Karen Ann Guy (nee McCormack)

Nov.13, 1957 - Aug. 24, 2021

KNOX, IN - Karen Ann Guy (nee McCormack), 63, of Knox, IN peacefully passed away on August 24, 2021. Karen was born in Hammond, IN on November 13, 1957, to George and Mary Ann McCormack (Green). Karen attended grade school at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic school, graduated from Morton Senior High School in 1976, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue North Central.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Guy; and her parents. Survivors include her three sons: Paul B. Francis Jr. (Natalie) of Merrillville, Ryan R. Francis (Jamie) of Cedar Lake, Michael Francis of Cedar Lake; grandchildren: Clayton, Zoe, Abigail, Ruth and Logan; sisters: Sue and Georgiann McCormack; many loving nieces, nephews and friends and her beloved German Shepherds, "Jake" and "Maci".

A memorial luncheon will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) at Lakehouse Grill, 620 E Lake Shore Drive, Culver, IN. RSVP no later than September 2 by either leaving a voicemail at (574)249-0802 or email kaguy8870@gmail.com.

