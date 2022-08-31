 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGHLAND, IN - On July 21 of this year, life-long Highland resident and devoted member of Suburban Bible Church, Karen Barreiro (75) went home to be with her Lord and Savior.

Karen was a graduate of Highland High school & and Indiana University.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Mattie (VanGorp) Fleener; her beloved sister, Donna; and brother-in-law, James Stirling; and the father of her children, Albert Barreiro.

She is survived by her daughter Tracy (Nick) Ronsen; and son, Scott (Nicole) Barreiro; and her dear grandchildren, Elise and Wesley Barreiro and Josephine Ronsen.

In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to either, Hospice of the Calumet Area, or the National MS Society.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Barreiro family.

