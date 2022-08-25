MUNSTER, IN - Karen Biesboer, age 74 of Munster, Indiana formerly of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Loving sister of Deborah (late Wallace) Bailey and Deanna (Paul) Burghardt. Aunt to Jill (John) Zager, Dawn Gilliam, Susan (Tilly) Bridges, Catherine Burghardt and Robert Burghardt. Preceded in death by her parents Josephine (Granato) and John Biesboer. Karen volunteered with many local organizations and was very active in her community. She was very successful in large fundraising events, serving as a Marketing and Public relations director for a multi office savings and loan company. Recently retired from Southland Health Care Forum. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and family. Karen was a classy lady who loved to travel and loved the color red! In lieu of flowers, donations to Calumet Area Hospice or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Munster, Indiana would be appreciated.