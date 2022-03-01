GLENWOOD, IL -Karen C. Munoz (nee Banse) of Glenwood, IL passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Arturo Munoz; children: Amy (Macario) Bernal, Bernadette (Carl) Jones, Nicole Desiderio, Jeremy (Sara) Munoz; grandchildren: Ethan, Cora, Charlotte, Daniel, David and Samuel; siblings: Steve (Cynthia) Banse, Terry Hemmah. Preceded in death by parents: William H. and Betty A. Banse.