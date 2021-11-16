 Skip to main content
Karen E. Sklanka

Jan. 21, 1949 - Nov. 12, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Karen E. Sklanka, age 72, of Northwest Indiana passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Karen was born in Hammond, IN on January 21, 1949 and is survived by her sister, Marlene Slicko of Peoria, IL.

Karen attended the old Morton High School in Hessville and spent 21 years as a secretary for Union Tank Car Company in East Chicago, IN. Her favorite thing in the whole wide world was her copper-colored Lincoln Continental Mark V, who she called Baby.

A poet and short story writer, Karen's works were often published. Her love of photography earned her awards from local juried competitions.

Karen's love of dogs included big and small companions; from Joey, her 120 pound Louisiana Catahula Leopard, to Bridget, her 3 pound Teacup Chihuahua.

During her adult years, Karen got hooked on crocheting and managed to produce over 200 afghans for sale and/or as gifts.

Karen still enjoyed watching TV cartoons when life's troubles often were too much to bear. Her favorite motto was, "Laughter is the best medicine".

Rest in peace, short lady.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN with Pastor Rebecca Sundquist officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

