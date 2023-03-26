Aug. 5, 1946 - March 24, 2023

GRANGER, IN - Karen Elaine Leep (nee Bjorklund), 76, of Granger, IN, passed away Friday, March 24 at 10:02 a.m. in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy illness.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1946 to the late Herman and May (Asp) Bjorklund in Gary, IN, and has lived in Granger, IN since 1978.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers-in-law, Robert Hatcher, John Boutilier, James Leep and James Gaskey.

On March 11, 1966, she married Michael R. Leep, Sr. at Beacon Light Church in Calumet Township, IN.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Michael R. Leep Sr. of Granger, IN; one daughter, Kristen Leep (Greg Brenner) of Indianapolis, IN; three sons: James (Beth) Leep of Edwardsburg, MI, Michael (Diana) Leep, Jr. of Niles, MI, Adam (Pauline) Elders of Palm Desert, CA; five grandchildren: Dylan, Brady, and Gibson Leep, and Zoe and Zachary Elders; her two sisters: Betty Boutilier of Anaheim, CA and Marion Hatcher of Fremont, IN; as well as dozens of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Also left behind is her caregiver of three years, Dawn Diggins. She was a true blessing and friend to Karen and will forever be a part of our family.

A special thanks to all of Karen's caregivers, as well as Hospice professionals, who befriended and assisted Karen though the past few years.

Karen was a member of Church of the Savior in South Bend. She and her husband Mike loved to spend winters in Florida and traveled the world. Her most treasured activity was spending time with her family.

In her prime, she would never miss a game, show or gig. She was the loudest cheerleader in high school and beyond and showed so much school spirit for her own schools and her children's schools or The Fighting Irish. She loved to dance and until she was physically unable, she never met a dance floor she didn't like.

Never forgetting her humble roots, Karen was an avid philanthropist with her husband Michael and held many charities close to her heart in the Michiana Community.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held. A public Celebration of Karen's Life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hannah's House or the Boys & Girls Club of Michiana.

KANIEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements.