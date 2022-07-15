Karen F. Brown

April 8, 1942 - July 9, 2022

HAMMOND - Karen Faye Brown, age 80, of Hammond was welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

She is survived by her niece, Lori (Lon) Childress with whom she made her home; great niece and nephew: Loni (fiance Andy Strezo) and Larin (Joy) Childress; nieces and nephews: Kimberly Brown, Doug (Stacie) Brown, Terry Brown, Kurt (Vickey) Brown, Mary (Brian) Gluth and Greg (Brenda) Brown; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Thelma Brown; and a host of dear friends.

Preceded in death by her parents: George Wilbur and Ermil Lorene Brown; brothers: Wilbur Jr. "Bud" and Kenneth Ray (Beverly) Brown; nephew, James Brown; sister-in-law, Betty Brown.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at First Christian Church of Hessville, 6733 Alabama Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Dan Nichols minister, officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation at Bocken Funeral Home 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) on Monday, morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

Karen was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She was a longtime faithful member of the First Christian Church of Hessville. Karen was a restoration artist and worked at Karen's Art Studio for over 40 years, it was located at 171st and Carolina Avenue in Hessville. She will be remembered as a loving aunt and faithful friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church of Hessville. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.