IN MEMORY OF KAREN GARIBAY On Your First Anniversary in Heaven 9/15/1958 - 4/18/2018 Loving Wife, Mother, and Yaya. You are always in our hearts. We love you and miss you every day. With Love, your husband, Ray; children: Susan (Mike), Marcie, Ramon (Sam) & Tim; grandchildren: Maddox, Aidan, Evan, Alaina & Ramon
