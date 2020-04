Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

IN MEMORY OF KAREN GARIBAY On Your Second Anniversary in Heaven

Loving Wife, Mother, and Yaya. You are always in our hearts. We love you and miss you every day. With Love, your husband, Ray; children: Susan (Mike), Marcie, Ramon (Sam) & Tim; grandchildren: Maddox, Aidan, Evan, Alaina & Ramon