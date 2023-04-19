VALPARAISO, IN - Karen Gazdich, 80, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was born April 1, 1943 to Talmage and June (Rank) Eisenmenger and graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1962. Karen made her career with Valparaiso Community Schools Food Service for 28 years. She was a member of First Christian Church DOC where she worshipped with her friends in the Mary Circle. Swimming at the YMCA, galivanting with the Red Hat Society, membership in Saxon Lodge branch 26, bowling at Inman's, and sharing her love through cooking and entertaining gave her the abundant life that Jesus encouraged.