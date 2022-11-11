Karen Isenburg-Walls

Karen Sue Isenberg-Walls (nee Isenberg), died November 11, 2021, in Chicago, IL and was cremated and buried alongside her father and Grandparents October 20, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Karen was Born March 1, 1964, in Hammond, IN, to Allen James and Nancy Lee Isenberg. She is survived by husband Kenny Walls and son Christian, mother Nancy Isenberg-Begeske, brother Mike (Cathy) Isenberg, nieces Alissa (Cody) Isenberg-Hicks, Brianna Isenberg, Caitlyn Isenberg, nephew Dane (Steffen Green) Amling, grand-nephews: Colton and Jaxon Hicks, goddaughter Braylie and her dog Chewy. Karen was preceded in death by her father Allen, grandparents Irvin and Ruth Isenberg & Herbert and Grace Boettcher, two infants: a brother and a sister.

Karen was a graduate of Highland High School. She spent a lot of time with her father at US 30 Dragstrip where her father raced for years. She also worked for her father at several of the gas stations he owned. She became a fulltime mom once Christian was born and did a lot of volunteer work at schools he attended and for the Boy Scouts. Karen had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone that she could including her Church, Life Point. Karen had a Heart of Gold. She is missed.