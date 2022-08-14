Nov. 25, 1955 - Aug. 11, 2022

Karen J Wells (nee Hanson) passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on August 11, 2022, after a brief illness. The eldest of six children, Karen was born on November 25, 1955 in Chicago to parents, Herman and Jean Hanson. She was raised in Lombard and Lisle, IL and graduated from Lisle Senior High School in 1973, where she was active in numerous school plays and musicals. She attended Cosmetology school. Karen worked as a hairdresser, ultimately opening her own salon, Sophisticuts, in Munster, IN. Karen later became a representative for Framesi, a hair coloring producer, and taught hair coloring techniques, never afraid to sport many different hairstyles and colors, including purple, her favorite! Karen moved into event planning through Glatz Management Services as an Account Executive and spent most of her career arranging various benefits for a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those impacted by HIV/AIDS in the Chicago area. Karen was the glue that held the

DIFFA/Chicago leadership together for 17 years. Her unwavering commitment to the organization was her strength and the love for the cause, the agencies that were funded, the supporters who would always say yes to her, will always be her legacy. Karen was active member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Munster, IN, teaching Sunday school for many years.

Karen is survived by the love of her life, Richard Wells, her best friend and devoted soulmate, whom she married on July 1, 2010 and her large family, always her priority, including sons: Michael (Janel) Hyland and Keith Hyland; step-children: Laura and Daniel Wells; and her six adoring grandchildren: Ryan, Mark, Evan, Julianne, Addison, and Chailen, all her special pride and joy. Karen is also survived by three sisters: Amy (Corky) Akins, Kristin Ostarello and Randi (Larry) Olson; brother, Kurt (Colleen) Hanson; sister-in-law, Pam Hanson; and many loving nieces, nephews, god children, in-laws and friends. Karen was preceded by her parents; brother, Mark Hanson; and nephew, Mitchell Hanson.

Karen will be greatly missed by all she knew and loved for her selflessness, love of life, devotion to her family, hard work, and as the keeper of the secret fondue recipe shared annually at their large Christmas Eve family gathering.

In remembrance of Karen, donations to DIFFA/Chicago would be celebrated by her family. Donations are accepted in her name at www.diffachicago.org Memorial Visitation will be held Monday August 15, 2022 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 8580 Wicker Ave. St. John, IN. Visitation Tuesday August 16, 2022 at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m.. Service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St Paul's Episcopal Church 1101 Park Drive, Munster, IN. www.fagenmiller.com