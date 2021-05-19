Karen Jean Clark

Kara Jean Clark
Oct. 6, 1960 — May 17, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Kara Jean Clark, 60, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born October 6, 1960, in Blue Island, IL, to John and Janet (Shissler) Atkins Jr. Kara made her career as a homemaker when her four boys were young, and later as an insurance administrator for 17 years. She was a devoted member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and an avid swimmer at the YMCA. Kara was proud of her sons and enthusiastically supported them in all of their endeavors. She also enjoyed birdwatching, fishing and hiking at the dunes. She was strong in her faith, and always full of laughter. Kara will be remembered for her sweet demeanor, generous heart, and strength through adversity. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Kara is survived by her sons: Daniel Jack "D.J." (Melanie) Clark, of Brooklyn, NY, Brian (Lindsey) Clark, of Valparaiso, IN, James (Rebecca) Clark, of Longmont, CO, and Jack Clark, of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Madison, Levi, Kaia and Teddy; mother, Janet (John Patrick) Haley of The Villages, FL; sisters,Dian (Milta) Atkins and Jeanine Atkins; and former husband, Daniel Clark. She was preceded in death by her father, John Atkins Jr.; twin brother, Kenneth Atkins; brother, Greg Van Overstraten; and sister, Amy Esposito.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 3:00 – 7:00 pm at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.