Karen Jean Clark

VALPARAISO, IN — Kara Jean Clark, 60, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born October 6, 1960, in Blue Island, IL, to John and Janet (Shissler) Atkins Jr. Kara made her career as a homemaker when her four boys were young, and later as an insurance administrator for 17 years. She was a devoted member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and an avid swimmer at the YMCA. Kara was proud of her sons and enthusiastically supported them in all of their endeavors. She also enjoyed birdwatching, fishing and hiking at the dunes. She was strong in her faith, and always full of laughter. Kara will be remembered for her sweet demeanor, generous heart, and strength through adversity. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.