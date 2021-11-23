 Skip to main content
IN LOVING MEMORY of KAREN JEAN KOMECHAK

November 23rd 1968

Today, while you're dancing and singing in God's beautiful garden,

I asked the angels to pick a special bouquet of Sunflowers and whisper softly in your ear ...

"Happy Birthday."

No words can explain how much I miss you and wish you were here. Remembering you is easy, especially today. Your smile, your laughter and your sweet perfume are always near ... and will be with me forever.

With Love Always, Your Daughter Katie xoxo

