VALPARAISO, IN - Karen Jean Taylor, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, April 23, 2021. She was born September 16, 1950 in Valparaiso to John and Maxine (McNeely) Williams. Karen graduated from Liberty Township High School, and worked at various jobs throughout her career, including selling concessions at the 49-er Drive-In, selling tickets at The Pines Ski Lodge, cleaning houses, and cleaning, organizing, and childcare at Liberty Bible Church. She was an active member of Liberty Bible Church, where she was involved in ladies study groups and many kids' events and activities. Karen was a member of the Savvy Sidekicks Horse Club, and a supporter of 4-H with horses, dogs, and shooting sports, of which she was the superintendent. Above all, Karen's family and faith were of the utmost importance to her. She was a strong and faithful woman, who was a devoted wife and loving mother and Nana.