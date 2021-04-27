Sept. 16, 1950 - April 23, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Karen Jean Taylor, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, April 23, 2021. She was born September 16, 1950 in Valparaiso to John and Maxine (McNeely) Williams. Karen graduated from Liberty Township High School, and worked at various jobs throughout her career, including selling concessions at the 49-er Drive-In, selling tickets at The Pines Ski Lodge, cleaning houses, and cleaning, organizing, and childcare at Liberty Bible Church. She was an active member of Liberty Bible Church, where she was involved in ladies study groups and many kids' events and activities. Karen was a member of the Savvy Sidekicks Horse Club, and a supporter of 4-H with horses, dogs, and shooting sports, of which she was the superintendent. Above all, Karen's family and faith were of the utmost importance to her. She was a strong and faithful woman, who was a devoted wife and loving mother and Nana.
On January 27, 1973 in Valparaiso, Karen married Randy B. Taylor, who preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by their children: Kandy Hanrath of Valparaiso, James (Jessica) Taylor of Granger, Natalie (Adam Kowalczyk) Taylor of Westville; grandchildren: Megan, Justin, Jackson, Luke, Alice, and Oliver; sisters: Linda Goble, and Judy Mobley; and many extended family members. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: John "Denny" Williams, and Barbara Davis.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton, with the funeral service beginning at 6:00 pm. Private burial will occur at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for the education of Karen's grandchildren. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.