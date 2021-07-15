SCHERERVILLE, IN — Karen Jean Zawada (nee Sullivan), age 63, of Schererville, Indiana passed away October 24, 2020 after her third courageous battle with cancer. She left this world in the presence of late afternoon sunshowers and rainbows, welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by the nearby bells of St. Michael's Church.

Karen was retired from ComEd Exelon where she worked for 35 years. There she made many friends and loved keeping in touch. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family, golfing, and excelling at many forms of arts and crafts, including her greatest passion for quilting. She belonged to the Heritage Quilt Guild in Crown Point and had won many awards and ribbons for her creations in recent years. She was a passionate giver and loved to donate finished comforting Quilts of Valor to returning veterans. She was a loving friend to many and will be dearly missed.