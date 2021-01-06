Karen Joye (Webb) Marshall

VALPARAISO, IN — Karen Joye (Webb) Marshall, 83, passed away on Saturday January 2, 2021, in Valparaiso, IN. Karen was born on January 15, 1937, in Valparaiso to the late Waldo and Mary (Varner) Webb.

Karen graduated in 1955 from Valparaiso High School. Shortly after she married Glen "Ted" Marshall on June 5, 1955. Together they started a family of five children and co-founded G.E. Marshall, Inc. in 1960. Karen was a member of Valparaiso Baptist Church and Sisters in Christ, also a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Vale of Paradise Garden Club as well as a proud, standing member of Sigma Alpha Chi charitable sorority.

Flowers and gardening were a lifelong passion of Karen's as was raising her children, grandchildren and snow mobiling. Karen was happiest when she was with her family. Karen will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her family, country, faith and friends as well as her integrity, kindness, selflessness, positive outlook and encouraging words. She will be dearly missed by all.