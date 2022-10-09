March 19, 1960 - Sep. 27, 2022

LOWELL, IN - Karen Kuzma, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. Karen was born in Gary, IN on March 19, 1960 and grew up in Merrillville. She and her husband Dan raised their family in the Hebron/Lowell area. Karen worked helping children as an instructional aide for many years at Three Creeks Elementary in Lowell.

She is survived by her husband Dan; son Matt (Autumn); daughter Kristina (Ross Pietrzak); beloved grandson Carson Kuzma; brother Pete (Megan) Iussig; sister Gail (Elroy) Stoglin; father-in-law Jerry Kuzma; brother-in-law Jerry (Karen) Kuzma; sister-in-law Judy (Ed) Krol; nieces and nephews: Michael, Andrea, Shay, Erik, Megan, and Izzy; along with many other family members and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents: Gino and Joyce Iussig; and mother-in-law Shirley Kuzma.

Karen was devoted to her family and friends. She was a very caring and thoughtful person who made the world around her a better place. She will be deeply missed by many. Per Karen's wishes, a private family gathering will be held in lieu of a service. Karen was an avid supporter of rescue animals. For those wishing to make a donation in her memory, a contribution to your local animal shelter would serve as a lovely tribute.