Feb. 9, 1952 - Feb. 15, 2023

Karen L. Brickner (Trapp) passed away on February 15, 2023 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Her husband Earl and a long time friend and co-worker, Steve Ludwig were at her side at the time of passing. Karen was born on February 9, 1952 and raised in Buchanan, Michigan. She graduated from Buchanan High School and attended Grand Valley College.

Karen came from a large family in which she was one of thirty-two Trapp first cousins most of which resided in the City of Buchanan.

She started working as a legal secretary in South Bend, Indiana. In 1974 she met her husband Earl while at work. They married in 1977. In 1977 she began work at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana where she held many positions until her retirement in 2011. She was instrumental in developing and implementing various programs for the Federal Court.

Karen loved to knit, travel, cook, listen to music, enjoy the company and entertainment of her cats, watch old movies on TCM and enjoyed a fine glass of wine. She also loved to winter at their second home in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Karen is survived by her husband Earl of Chesterton, Indiana, brother, Bruce Trapp of Buchanan, Michigan, numerous close friends, their children and grandchildren, remaining cousins and her long time best friend, Patricia Chomyn of Woodstock, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Katherine Trapp and ten Trapp aunts and uncles and their spouses.

Graveside services will be held on April 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. C.S.T. at the Chesterton, Indiana cemetery followed by a celebration of life at the Buchanan American Legion, 403 East Front Street in Buchanan, Michigan.

Memorial contributions in Karen's name can be made to Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545 or RiverBend Cancer Services, 3516 East Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46615.

Professional arrangements are entrusted to White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN. Please share your wonderful memories with the family at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.