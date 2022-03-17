July 4, 1969 - March 15, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Karen L. Carichoff, age 52 of Indianapolis, IN died on March 15, 2022.

She was born on July 4, 1969 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Phillip and Judith (Haag) Carichoff. She graduated from Valparaiso High School, Purdue University, and IU Medical School in Indianapolis. She worked as a Child Life Specialist for 3.5 years and as a Pediatric Occupational Therapist for 16 years. She loved helping children and families reach their highest potential. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, photo projects, gardening, cooking, volunteering at Zionsville United Methodist Church and through Compassion International, listening to music and reading.

Karen is survived by her brother, Steven Carichoff of Indianapolis, IN; her sister, Kim Grzegorek (Bob) of Greenwood, IN; niece, Megan Jinks (Chauncey) of Alexandria, VA; and nephew, Michael Grzegorek of Indianapolis, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 12:00 p.m. on March 26, 2022 at the Zionsville United Methodist Church, 9644 Whitestown Rd., Zionsville, IN 46077.

Memorials may be given in Karen's name to Zionsville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 547, Zionsville, IN 46077 or Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80997.