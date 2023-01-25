VALPARAISO, IN - Karen L. Ensign (Valenti), age 65, of Valparaiso, IN passed away suddenly in Largo, FL on January, 18, 2023.

She is survived by her fiance, Charlie Rebeck; children: Jenna (Andrew) Germonprez and Timothy Ensign; in addition to her two granddaughters: Lenya and Gianna, who were her greatest joys. Siblings: Steve (Beth) Valenti, Greg (Kathlene) Valenti, Jan Wadlington; along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved parents, John and Shirley Valenti.

Karen was a graduate from Merrillville High School (1975), Ball State University Bachelor in Education (1980), Indiana University South Bend Master of Science (1985), Loyola University Chicago, Master of Social Work (1991). She taught for many years and discovered her love for helping others which eventually turned into her lifelong career of social work. Karen just closed her practice in June and retired after 30 years.

Karen was unselfish to a fault. Often neglecting the needs of herself for the needs and well-being of her many friends and family. She had a personality that would light up a room and an infectious laugh that could often be heard from a room away. To say that her family and friends will miss her will be an understatement.

Karen was talented in so many aspects of her life. If you needed a connection, she knew a number to someone. She had the most beautiful gardens come summer and couldn't wait to plant her flowers but hated watering them. She was a master Candy Crusher and her phone alarms still go off. She would be so disappointed to know that her streak is gone.

During the summer, you could find Karen in the pool. She lived for sunny days and warm weather. Most importantly, Karen was a terrific Grammie. Her grandchildren were her life and there wasn't a day that went by that she didn't brag about them. She never missed a recital, snuggle, or a chance to see them. They were simply her life.

Karen's life would seem too short to many, but those of us who were blessed to be touched understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she stayed here.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM–8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 27, 2023, directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385, with Fr. Rogue Meraz officiating. Karen will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service. Services conclude at the church.

JOHN S. PRUZIN AND SON FUNERAL SERVICES entrusted with arrangements. For further information please visit: Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.