April 5, 1963 - April 14, 2023

PEARSON, WI - Karen Lynn Clancy (nee Olson), age 60, of Pearson, WI, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023. She is survived by her husband Sean Clancy, stepdaughter Jennifer Day, sister Susan (Terry) Hall, mother Carol Olson-Lukes, stepmother Mildred Olson, nephews Trent and Brandon (Anni) Hall, great-nephew Theodore Hall, and lifelong friends Valerie (Don) Porter along with the rest of the Valesano family. She was preceded in death by her dad, Leonard Olson, and brother Bruce Olson.

A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John with visiting from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m.

Karen was a preschool teacher and enjoyed doing cross-stitch. She was an avid reader and loved a good party. She was known to make the best spritz cookies and the most delicious deviled eggs. Karen also loved camping and fishing with her husband, Sean.