Karen M. Lauerman (nee Lukasik)

Karen Lauerman was born on May 11, 1970 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of St. John the Baptist School and George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1988. She went on to earn Bachelor Degrees in Communications/ Public Relations and English/ Journalism from Purdue University and earned a graduate certificate in Non-Profit Management from the University of Notre Dame. She was currently the president and chief executive officer of the Lake County, Indiana Economic Alliance with a service of eight years. With more than 25 years in the field, she was a published author and writer, recognized speaker, communications and media strategist. Karen had previously served as the Marketing Director for the Northwest Indiana Forum, the Dental Assisting National Board, the Illinois Institute of Technology, Assistant marketing Director of the Woodfield Shopping Center, Collections Assistant/Staff Writer for the Museum of Science and Industry and had managed the South Shore Poster Arts series, using art to promote economic development and quality of life. Recognitions include, Area Development Magazine for the NWI Forum's Regional Marketing Strategy, Up and Coming Influential Woman in Economic Development, 20 under 40 and Professionals to Watch. She was also heavily involved with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., Indiana Economic Development Assoc. and the Indiana Manufacturers Assoc. She has been serving on multiple non-for profit board of directors including South Shore Arts, the Crossroads Regional Chamber, Lake County Advancement Committee and the Citizens Advisory Panel for NIPSCO. She is a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and was a member of the Marian Theatre Guild (past president). Devoted to her family, Karen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400