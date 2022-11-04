HIGHLAND, IN - Karen M. Lauerman (nee Lukasik) 52 of Highland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 surrounded by her most cherished family at the Community Hospital, Munster. She is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Scott; loving daughter of Ken and Carol (Mihalso) Lukasik; dearest sister of Jen (Edward) Klapak; proud aunt of Reagan Klapak; dear niece of Stephen Mihalso and Richard Lukasik; fond daughter-in-law of Delores Lauerman; sister-in-law of Mark, Tim (Pauline) and Tom Lauerman and Deb Recker; many dear Lauerman nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal "nice" grandparents, Steve "Boots" and Ann Mihalso and paternal "candy" grandparents, Adam and Florence Lukasik.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 12 noon at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Christopher M. Saliga, O.P., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 7:00pm; wake service at the funeral home on Sunday at 2:00pm. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org, Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.
Karen Lauerman was born on May 11, 1970 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of St. John the Baptist School and George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1988. She went on to earn Bachelor Degrees in Communications/ Public Relations and English/ Journalism from Purdue University and earned a graduate certificate in Non-Profit Management from the University of Notre Dame. She was currently the president and chief executive officer of the Lake County, Indiana Economic Alliance with a service of eight years. With more than 25 years in the field, she was a published author and writer, recognized speaker, communications and media strategist. Karen had previously served as the Marketing Director for the Northwest Indiana Forum, the Dental Assisting National Board, the Illinois Institute of Technology, Assistant marketing Director of the Woodfield Shopping Center, Collections Assistant/Staff Writer for the Museum of Science and Industry and had managed the South Shore Poster Arts series, using art to promote economic development and quality of life. Recognitions include, Area Development Magazine for the NWI Forum's Regional Marketing Strategy, Up and Coming Influential Woman in Economic Development, 20 under 40 and Professionals to Watch. She was also heavily involved with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., Indiana Economic Development Assoc. and the Indiana Manufacturers Assoc. She has been serving on multiple non-for profit board of directors including South Shore Arts, the Crossroads Regional Chamber, Lake County Advancement Committee and the Citizens Advisory Panel for NIPSCO. She is a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and was a member of the Marian Theatre Guild (past president). Devoted to her family, Karen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400