Karen M. Remijan

LONG BEACH, CA - Karen Ann Remijan, age 57, of Long Beach, CA, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away February 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born December 26, 1962 in Gary, IN.
She is survived by her parents, David and Shirley Remijan, her husband, Claude Ricord, her beloved son, Cole, her sisters: Nancy (Darren Pedersen), Michele (John Barrell), her brothers: Mark (Patsy Remijan), Steven (Laura Remijan) and "sister" Veronica (Vic Roberts) as well as many, many adoring nieces and nephews.
Karen graduated in 1981 from Valparaiso High School and Indiana University in 1985. She moved to California shortly after graduation and among her achievements were many years as an illusionist assistant which allowed her to travel the world and then as a small business consultant.
Her greatest achievement in life was the birth of her son, Cole; her life, her passion, her joy. She loved being a "baseball Mom." She waged a holistic war on cancer that allowed her to live in the baseball stands for two years. Karen has a blog on Facebook, tagline "Reluctant Superhero". It reveals more about this amazing young woman than anything else. Karen was a very evolved, enlightened individual who leaves an enduring impact of love and grace on family, friends and those around her. She battled hardships the way she lived life with abandon, faith and dignity. The way she lived (every day to the fullest), the way she loved (with her whole heart), the fact that she never met a stranger and her smile lit up the world. If you knew Karen you walked away loved and changed because that's just who she was.
There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at The Market in Valparaiso, IN.