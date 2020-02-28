Karen M. Remijan

Her greatest achievement in life was the birth of her son, Cole; her life, her passion, her joy. She loved being a "baseball Mom." She waged a holistic war on cancer that allowed her to live in the baseball stands for two years. Karen has a blog on Facebook, tagline "Reluctant Superhero". It reveals more about this amazing young woman than anything else. Karen was a very evolved, enlightened individual who leaves an enduring impact of love and grace on family, friends and those around her. She battled hardships the way she lived life with abandon, faith and dignity. The way she lived (every day to the fullest), the way she loved (with her whole heart), the fact that she never met a stranger and her smile lit up the world. If you knew Karen you walked away loved and changed because that's just who she was.