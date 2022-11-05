Mar. 17, 1958 - Nov. 2, 2022

Karen Marie Hathaway, 64, formerly of Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Medicalodges of Arkansas City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield. Burial will follow services at Highland Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army and the Cowley County Humane Society, donations may be left in the care of the funeral home.

Karen was born on March 17, 1958 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Bennie and Florence (Ellery) Lackey. She was raised in Indiana and graduated from Crown Point High School in 1978. On May 1, 1985 Karen was united in marriage to the love of her life, Richard Hathaway. She taught a Headstart class for 2 1/2 years and was a homemaker. Karen enjoyed watching TV and TikToks, shopping from QVC, doing holiday crafts and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Courtney Chavez and husband, Nathan and grandchildren: Christian Chavez and Marcel Hathaway. Karen is preceded in death by her parents.