Karen was born in Lima, Ohio, in 1943, to Arthur and Mildred Ostendorf. Karen grew up in Wabash, Indiana. She had two sisters, Jane Lois Hays, and the late Mary Alice Harkabus. She graduated from Ball State University in 1964 with a major in education and later obtained a master's degree from Indiana University. She met her husband, Robert Timothy "Tim" O'Connor in high school but did not start dating him until they reconnected at Ball State University. Karen and Tim had two children, a daughter, Julie, and a son, Blair. Karen dedicated her entire professional career to instructing young children, working 40 years as an elementary school teacher. She spent her first 3 years as a second-grade teacher at Hosford Park Elementary, and her remaining 37 years as a third-grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary School, both in the Lake Ridge School District in Indiana. Karen was a patient and dedicated teacher, beloved by her colleagues and students alike. Her celebration poems in honor of co-workers and friends and Christmas crafts were enjoyed by many who appreciated her talent and thoughtfulness. She was also a devoted wife, mother, and friend, who made the difficult balance of being a working mother look easy.