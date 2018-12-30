CROWN POINT, IN - Karen Meeker Shook, long-time resident of Crown Point, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Born in Crown Point to Thelma Bibler Meeker Shanks and Howard Meeker, she graduated from Crown Point High School in 1951, and earned her degree in journalism from the University of Missouri in 1955 where she was a sister of Gamma Phi Beta. She lived in Atlanta, New York, and Chicago before returning to Crown Point in 1969. She worked at the Garner Insurance Agency and in Admissions at St. Anthony's Hospital.
She was a tireless contributor to the community.
Karen is survived by her son Rob and her nieces Petra and Deb Luke. She is also survived by her dear friend Henry Holtz, his daughter Jane Dykstra, grandchildren John, Emily, and Rachel, and numerous lifelong friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and brief remarks will be made at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2018 at GEISEN'S FUNERAL HOME on 113th Avenue in Crown Point. Burial will be a private service for family at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Crown Point Community Library (crownpointlibrary.org/give) or to the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind (guidedog.org).