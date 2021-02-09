HOBART, IN - Karen Ploutis (nee Sarpos), age 78, of Hobart, IN passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Mary Medical Center.
Karen is survived by her two sons: Elias (Bessie) Ploutis and George (Aurelia) Ploutis; grandchildren: Alex, Caroline, Eleni, Angelique and Triffin; numerous loving nieces, nephew, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Angeline Sarpos; and brother, Basil Sarpos.
Karen was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She retired from Endecca Painting where she worked as their Office Manager. Karen for many years formerly owned and operated a home business in which she handmade wedding and baptismal favors. She enjoyed volunteering for the Greek Festival every year. Karen was a loving and generous person. Her greatest pleasure was to be surrounded by family and friends; the more the merrier.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM directly at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. Dimitri Burikas officiating. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary.
Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 50 people at one time, and face masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Karen's name to Ss. Constantine and Helen's Helping Hand Fund.
