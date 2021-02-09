HOBART, IN - Karen Ploutis (nee Sarpos), age 78, of Hobart, IN passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Mary Medical Center.

Karen is survived by her two sons: Elias (Bessie) Ploutis and George (Aurelia) Ploutis; grandchildren: Alex, Caroline, Eleni, Angelique and Triffin; numerous loving nieces, nephew, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Angeline Sarpos; and brother, Basil Sarpos.

Karen was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She retired from Endecca Painting where she worked as their Office Manager. Karen for many years formerly owned and operated a home business in which she handmade wedding and baptismal favors. She enjoyed volunteering for the Greek Festival every year. Karen was a loving and generous person. Her greatest pleasure was to be surrounded by family and friends; the more the merrier.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM.