VALPARAISO, IN - Karen Ray Leeds, age 76, of Wanatah passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on October 6, 1943 to the late Dean and Helene Ray in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She graduated from the University of Michigan and was married to Marshall Leeds in 1973. They had one son, David. She worked as a writer and was an avid musician. Her passion for music and her musical abilities were a joy to see. She will be fondly remembered for her generosity and kindness.