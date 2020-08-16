You have permission to edit this article.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Karen Rose Neumaier (nee Klimaszewski), 60, of Indianapolis, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away suddenly on July 5, 2020.

Survived by husband, David Neumaier; sisters: Mary Ann (James) Brunt of Highland, IN and Nancy (Rob) Mathena of Hobart, IN; nieces: Carolyn (Jonathan) Altman, Chicago, IL, Julie and Valerie Brunt, Highland, IN and special friend, Mary Ellen George.

Preceded in death by parents, John and Rita Klimaszewski and brother, Kenneth Klimaszewski.

Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on August 18, 2020 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius in North Judson, IN. Burial at St. Jacob Cemetery in North Judson. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

