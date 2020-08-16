× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Rose Neumaier (nee Klimaszewski)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Karen Rose Neumaier (nee Klimaszewski), 60, of Indianapolis, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away suddenly on July 5, 2020.

Survived by husband, David Neumaier; sisters: Mary Ann (James) Brunt of Highland, IN and Nancy (Rob) Mathena of Hobart, IN; nieces: Carolyn (Jonathan) Altman, Chicago, IL, Julie and Valerie Brunt, Highland, IN and special friend, Mary Ellen George.

Preceded in death by parents, John and Rita Klimaszewski and brother, Kenneth Klimaszewski.

Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on August 18, 2020 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius in North Judson, IN. Burial at St. Jacob Cemetery in North Judson. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.