WHITING, IN - Karen S. Eaddy, age 68, longtime resident of Whiting, Indiana passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. Born in Florida, Karen moved to Northwest Indiana in the 1970s and lived as a homemaker, raising four children. Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening, providing special care for her cats, cooking, was passionate about women's equality, and was especially partial to mystery shows on television.

She was predeceased by her parents Dorothy A. Ball and Edward L. Eaddy, her partner of several decades, Paul M. Craig, and her eldest daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and David Holden. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Linda Gaudette; son, Joseph D. Yokubaitis; and daughter and son-in-law, Angela D. Malveaux-Iakimenko and Ivan Iakimenko. Furthermore, she is survived by six grandchildren: Haley L. Gaudette, David Gaudette Jr., Talia Becker, Ilias Iakimenko, Akaysia Malveaux and Anaya Malveaux.

In lieu of a formal service, her family will reflect on her life privately before laying her to rest in Colorado, a place of particular joy and meaning to her during her life.