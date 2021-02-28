CROWN POINT, IN - Karen (Seneff) Kuyachich, age 65, of Crown Point, IN passed away on February 24, 2021 at St. Anthony's Medical Center following her hard-fought battle against ovarian cancer.
Karen graduated from Merrillville High School, Class of 1973, and earned her undergraduate degree from Taylor University. She received her Master's of Science and Education from Indiana University.
Karen taught at the School City of Hobart for 36 years from Sep '77 – June '14. Throughout the years, Karen guided, influenced, and shaped numerous students' lives, as well as mentoring new teachers. She was a favorite teacher for many and Karen's commitment to her students and teaching was unmatched. She led numerous extra circular activities, including: computer club, drama club, student council, math club, and crafter's club. She used her love of math to tutor students outside school hours. Additionally, she started an "Adopt-a-Kid" program where her fifth graders mentored second graders and created weekly activities for them. Karen was actively involved with the Hobart Teacher's Association and Indiana State Teacher Association, where she held positions as an association representative, participated on the bargaining team, and was a Representative Assembly delegate. She also held leadership roles as President, Vice-President, and Chief Negotiator and worked diligently on the Master Teacher Growth Program, portfolios as part of Teacher Evaluation, and fought for better retirement benefits. Karen was a fierce advocate for teacher rights and for students. To this day, her students remember her for her joy of teaching, playing at recess with them, and her hugs. She influenced some of them to become the next generation of teachers. Her legacy will live on through her students.
Karen enjoyed several hobbies outside of school. She coached and mentored many of her daughter's after school sports/activities through the years. She worked on an endless number of craft projects and grew impressive gardens and flowerbeds. She enjoyed watching (and coaching) the Chicago Bears with friends and family, and loved traveling with her late-husband Marco.
Karen is survived by loving daughter, Laura Elizabeth Anne of Crown Point; mother, Phyllis Seneff of Merrillville; brother, Tim Seneff and niece Elena Seneff of Portland, OR; many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a great number of dear friends.
Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Marco Kuyachich, her father Joseph E. Seneff, brother John Seneff, and grandparents Joe and Ernestine Seneff and grandparents Milton and Lillian Seneff.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 1, 2021 at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be private. The services will be streamed live AT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCJEZIvSFWz1giSMpzVN9gKA
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Karen's name to: Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141. For further information please phone David or Mileva of Calumet Park Funeral Chapel at 219-736-5840.