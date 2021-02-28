Karen (Seneff) Kuyachich

Karen taught at the School City of Hobart for 36 years from Sep '77 – June '14. Throughout the years, Karen guided, influenced, and shaped numerous students' lives, as well as mentoring new teachers. She was a favorite teacher for many and Karen's commitment to her students and teaching was unmatched. She led numerous extra circular activities, including: computer club, drama club, student council, math club, and crafter's club. She used her love of math to tutor students outside school hours. Additionally, she started an "Adopt-a-Kid" program where her fifth graders mentored second graders and created weekly activities for them. Karen was actively involved with the Hobart Teacher's Association and Indiana State Teacher Association, where she held positions as an association representative, participated on the bargaining team, and was a Representative Assembly delegate. She also held leadership roles as President, Vice-President, and Chief Negotiator and worked diligently on the Master Teacher Growth Program, portfolios as part of Teacher Evaluation, and fought for better retirement benefits. Karen was a fierce advocate for teacher rights and for students. To this day, her students remember her for her joy of teaching, playing at recess with them, and her hugs. She influenced some of them to become the next generation of teachers. Her legacy will live on through her students.